BBC World News – HARDtalk interview featuring Professor Sir Hilary Beckles

Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies and Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles will be featured on BBC World News – HARDtalk. The programme showcases in-depth, hard-hitting interviews with newsworthy personalities.

In the interview presented by BBC Journalist, Zeinab Badawi, Sir Hilary discusses Reparations as a Development Strategy. We invite you to tune in.

It airs on BBC World TV on Sunday, August 1 at 11:30 pm and repeats on Monday, August 2 at 4:30 am; 10:30 am and 5:30 pm (AST/Eastern Caribbean time) (Monday, August 2 at 03:30, 08:30, 14:30 and 21:30 GMT)