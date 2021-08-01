Guyana: Unvaccinated nurse dies, 2 unvaccinated doctors critical

(Press Release) – Five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 546.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 65 Demerara-Mahaica July 27 Male 82 East Berbice- Corentyne July 30 Female 77 Demerara-Mahaica July 31 Male 64 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara July 30 Female 59 Demerara-Mahaica July 31

Only, this morning an unvaccinated nurse died while being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit having contracted the virus. Additionally, a 31-year-old doctor, who is also unvaccinated, is in the ICU as well.

Meanwhile, 74 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 22,597.

However, only 858 of these are currently active cases, that is, 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 846 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also four other persons in institutional quarantine.

Some 21,193 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.